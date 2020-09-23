FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $11.04 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and approximately $747,695.00 worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 68.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00107791 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 716,303,104 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

