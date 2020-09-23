First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.26. 1,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FKU. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 94.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period.

