Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.45. 123,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,984. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.7073 dividend. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 11,250.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2,007.5% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

