Friendz (FDZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,809.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $343,732.96 and $6,809.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.62 or 0.04327839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033724 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a token. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,129,413 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

