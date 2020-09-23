GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after buying an additional 49,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 99,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.04. The stock had a trading volume of 125,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.