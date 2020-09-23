GeoDB (GEO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $188,440.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. GeoDB has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $188,440.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00003295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.24 or 0.04344956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00059460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033732 BTC.

GeoDB Token Profile

GEO is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,143,271 tokens. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.