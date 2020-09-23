GoldMint (MNTP) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and IDEX. GoldMint has a total market cap of $513,837.84 and $5,376.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00039944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00225663 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.01458332 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00197492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.