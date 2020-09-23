GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.67) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. GRC International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.50 ($0.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.69.
GRC International Group Company Profile
