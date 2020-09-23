GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.67) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. GRC International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 43.50 ($0.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.69.

GRC International Group Company Profile

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

