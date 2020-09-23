Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Posts Earnings Results

Gusbourne (LON:GUS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.61. Gusbourne has a 12 month low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of $25.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.96.
Gusbourne Company Profile
