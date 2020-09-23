Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Posts Earnings Results

Gusbourne (LON:GUS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.61. Gusbourne has a 12 month low of GBX 47.08 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company has a market cap of $25.75 million and a P/E ratio of -10.96.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes English sparkling wine in the United Kingdom. It has approximately 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

