Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $26.44 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 463,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,982. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,309,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,631,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,458 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,118,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $420,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,433 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,034,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,611,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,931,000 after acquiring an additional 504,487 shares in the last quarter.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

