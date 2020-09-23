INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

INVVY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:INVVY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.30. 92,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.13.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

