Informa (LON:INF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Informa (LON:INF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 362 ($4.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 439.78.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton purchased 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 470 ($6.14) per share, with a total value of £2,303 ($3,009.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INF shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 503 ($6.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Informa from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an “add” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 644.18 ($8.42).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

