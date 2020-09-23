Ingenta (LON:ING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingenta (LON:ING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 2.09 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ING traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 61 ($0.80). The stock had a trading volume of 19,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,692. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Ingenta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

