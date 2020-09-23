Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Innovative Designs had a negative net margin of 375.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.25%.
IVDN remained flat at $$0.26 during trading on Wednesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. Innovative Designs has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Innovative Designs Company Profile
