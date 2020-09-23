International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 333.80 ($4.36).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Davy Research cut shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Monday, July 27th.

IAG stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 102 ($1.33). 52,147,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834,818. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

