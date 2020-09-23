IOST (IOST) Reaches Market Cap of $82.16 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last week, IOST has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $82.16 million and $53.81 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitrue, IDAX, Bitkub and CoinZest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.06 or 0.04347073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033842 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,103,398,602 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,174,858,256 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, WazirX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Coineal, ABCC, Binance, IDAX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitkub, Koinex, BitMart, Huobi, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, DragonEX, OTCBTC, BitMax, CoinZest, Upbit, Hotbit, Bitrue, IDEX, BigONE, Kucoin, Bithumb, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

