iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 1,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64.

