iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.57 and last traded at $42.57. Approximately 1,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.