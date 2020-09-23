JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.68.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JD.Com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.Com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of JD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 9,944,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,314,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JD.Com by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.Com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,695,000 after buying an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 11.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after buying an additional 1,938,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in JD.Com by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $727,614,000 after acquiring an additional 766,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

