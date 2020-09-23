Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.79 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report $112.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $113.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.89 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $78.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $424.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.35 million to $433.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $536.52 million, with estimates ranging from $503.68 million to $567.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

Shares of KNSL traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.81. 132,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $212.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $993,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,399 shares in the company, valued at $69,418,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $2,295,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.