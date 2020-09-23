Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.31).

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.37)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of LAND traded down GBX 6.70 ($0.09) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 505.90 ($6.61). 2,511,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,803. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 563.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 597.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27), for a total value of £93,091.08 ($121,639.98).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

