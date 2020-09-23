Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Limited provides transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, rural, and horticultural sectors in Australia. It operates through Transport and Rural segments. The Transport segment is involved in the cartage of general and refrigerated products, and ancillary sales.

