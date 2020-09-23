Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About Lindsay Australia
Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.