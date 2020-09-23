London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.60) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. London Finance & Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 14.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from London Finance & Investment Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. London Finance & Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

