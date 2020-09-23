Loopring [NEO] One Day Volume Tops $116.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $116.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, IDAX and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00077945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.01455402 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000667 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

