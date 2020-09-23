MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.0878 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $39.72 million and approximately $179,535.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00224636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00077945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.01455402 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

