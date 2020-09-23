Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Tops $1.61 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. In the last week, Maincoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $9,616.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044000 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.06 or 0.04347073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009730 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00059549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033842 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

