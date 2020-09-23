Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $610.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.30 million and the highest is $623.62 million. Mantech International posted sales of $579.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mantech International.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Mantech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Mantech International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mantech International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. 168,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mantech International by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,332,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mantech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,175,000 after buying an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 152,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mantech International by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,713,000 after purchasing an additional 79,676 shares during the period. 65.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mantech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.