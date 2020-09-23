Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.97.

A number of research firms have commented on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Masco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,318,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,434. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,729.19%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

