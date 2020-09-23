Matchpool Trading Down 5.9% This Week (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $162,407.70 and approximately $190.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043705 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.62 or 0.04327839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009715 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00033724 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

GUP is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

