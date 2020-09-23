Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Volume Hits $61.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $145,338.99 and approximately $61.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00422292 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002814 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,151,966 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

