Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Meritor posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,133,640.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $2,636,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,538,594. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meritor by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Meritor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth $199,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 628,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,658. Meritor has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.40.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.