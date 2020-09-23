Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $13.83 million and approximately $329,901.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.23 or 0.03155350 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047526 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 78,990,191 coins and its circulating supply is 78,990,087 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.