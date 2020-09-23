Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. 138,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,766. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $642,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

