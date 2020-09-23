Nectar Price Reaches $0.18 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Nectar coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $18.94, $32.15 and $50.98. In the last week, Nectar has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $25,195.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,370.82 or 1.00496021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000544 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00166871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $24.68 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

