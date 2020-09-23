NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get NINTENDO LTD/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 326,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,757. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.41. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.82 and a 1 year high of $72.82.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Equities analysts forecast that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $70,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NINTENDO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.