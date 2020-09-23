Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.68.

A number of brokerages have commented on OAS. Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. State Street Corp grew its position in Oasis Petroleum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,789,870 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,895.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,202,712 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,116,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,127 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1,466.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,795,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,334,599 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,025,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,665,328. The company has a market capitalization of $118.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.25. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

