Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Cap of $431,726.20

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $431,726.20 and $106.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,370.82 or 1.00496021 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00638337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.01277920 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005602 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00107348 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004957 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

