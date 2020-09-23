Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $59,298.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Monday, August 24th, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. 192,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 162.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palomar by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 71.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.