Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $59,298.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $59,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 24th, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total value of $63,834.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total value of $50,826.00.
Shares of Palomar stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.39. 192,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,656. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of -0.01. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $121.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 390,083 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 162.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the first quarter worth $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palomar by 30.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Palomar by 71.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
