Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

PTEN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.