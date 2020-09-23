Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Issues Earnings Results

Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (8.88) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON PEN opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Pennant International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 91 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21.

Pennant International Group Company Profile

Pennant International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australasia. The company offers generic training equipment, including hydraulic systems principles, generic flying controls, generic hand skill, integrated avionics maintenance, and basic flying control rod trainers, as well as wiring boards for use in aeronautical engineering colleges and academies.

