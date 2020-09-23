PIXEL Hits Market Capitalization of $394,594.67 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $394,594.67 and $149,794.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,307.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.02030955 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.74 or 0.00696033 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012976 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000539 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

