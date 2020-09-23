Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 484.50 ($6.33).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Polypipe Group from GBX 576 ($7.53) to GBX 519 ($6.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 484 ($6.32) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.19)) on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

In other Polypipe Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.63), for a total transaction of £344,800 ($450,542.27).

Polypipe Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426.50 ($5.57). 646,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,574. The company has a market cap of $972.27 million and a PE ratio of 17.34. Polypipe Group has a 12 month low of GBX 369.85 ($4.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 620 ($8.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

