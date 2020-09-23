Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. The stock had a trading volume of 382,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.31 and a beta of 1.37. Potlatchdeltic has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Potlatchdeltic by 10,041.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

