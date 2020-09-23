PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
PZC stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,634. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 115.23 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of $921.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.38.
About PZ Cussons
