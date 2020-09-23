PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.59 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) by GBX 0.19 ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

PZC stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 215 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,634. PZ Cussons has a 52 week low of GBX 115.23 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The stock has a market cap of $921.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 187.38.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe, Zip, and Tempo brands, as well as fragrances.

