Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for $3.91 or 0.00037862 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $294,344.30 and $31.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 77.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00224788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.01459038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,333 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.