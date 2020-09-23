QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $47,188.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $391,308.98 and approximately $47,188.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00224788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00080725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.01459038 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00200613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,025,330 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

