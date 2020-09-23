RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.04 Million

Brokerages predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will post $95.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.40 million. RPC reported sales of $293.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $546.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $635.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $517.27 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $610.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on RES shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

RES traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,500. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $542.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.13. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 351,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 52.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 543,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of RPC during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

