Safe Haven Reaches One Day Volume of $875,328.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $875,328.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.01255727 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 76.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.