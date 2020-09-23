Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Posts Earnings Results

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON SGM traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 461,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,297. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Sigma Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.23.
About Sigma Capital Group
