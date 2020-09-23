Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) Posts Earnings Results

Sigma Capital Group (LON:SGM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.85 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON SGM traded up GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 114.50 ($1.50). The stock had a trading volume of 461,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,297. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. Sigma Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.23.

About Sigma Capital Group

Sigma Capital Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on private rented sector in the United Kingdom. It also engages in the urban regeneration and property asset management activities. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

