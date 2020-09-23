SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. SingularDTV has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $242,130.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00043945 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.04338064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059592 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00033803 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

